We're asking you how you're feeling about the takeover of Newcastle and these are some of the responses you've sent:

David Willis: Haven't been to a Newcastle match in a decade because I refused to give Mike Ashley my money, so for me it's less about the money coming in and more about the feeling that we finally have our club back. The prospect of being on the terraces of St James' Park makes me feel unbelievably happy.

John: Further demonstrates that soccer is all about money. The more money, the better players, managers etc . Come back Super League circus....here is another potential member.

Dominic Plunkett: Really happy for the fans to be rid of Ashley. NUFC and its fans deserve success and owners with ambition. However, I worry about the morals of being owned by people who have such a terrible human rights record and a country where women have such few rights. I just wish the takeover had been by a different consortium.

Have your say on the Magpies takeover deal