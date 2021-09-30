Chelsea v Southampton: What does the form show?

Southampton have failed to score in five of their last eight league games, including each of the last three. Saints have had seven separate runs of failing to score in four or more consecutive Premier League games, most recently a run of five in October 2018.

No side has scored more first-half goals than Chelsea in the Premier League this season (six, level with Liverpool). However, Southampton are one of just two sides (along with Manchester City) yet to concede before half-time yet this campaign, with all seven goals against them coming in the second half.