Man Utd v Everton: What does the form show?

Manchester United have conceded at least once in each of their last eight Premier League home games, with the Reds last having a longer run without a home clean sheet in the top flight between September 1970 and February 1971 (10 games).

Everton have conceded 10 goals in their last four Premier League away games, as many as they had in their previous 14 on the road. The Toffees lost 3-0 at Aston Villa in their last away league game, but haven’t lost consecutive games away from Goodison Park since November 2020.