Man Utd v Everton: What does the form show?

*Everton lost 8-7 on penalties to QPR following a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes in the third round of the Carabao Cup

  • Manchester United have conceded at least once in each of their last eight Premier League home games, with the Reds last having a longer run without a home clean sheet in the top flight between September 1970 and February 1971 (10 games).

  • Everton have conceded 10 goals in their last four Premier League away games, as many as they had in their previous 14 on the road. The Toffees lost 3-0 at Aston Villa in their last away league game, but haven’t lost consecutive games away from Goodison Park since November 2020.

  • Each of United’s last eight Premier League defeats have come in home games – it’s the longest run of defeats without suffering an away loss in top-flight history.