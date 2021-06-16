On 16 June 2004, Liverpool appointed former Valencia boss Rafael Benitez as manager.

The Spaniard signed a five-year contract three weeks after the sacking of predecessor Gerard Houllier.

Benitez ensured his place in Anfield folklore by leading his team to Champions League glory in his first season in charge.

The Reds also won the FA Cup in 2006 and reached the Champions League final again in 2007, but Benitez ended up leaving by mutual consent in the summer of 2010 - paving the way for Roy Hodgson's short-lived spell in charge.