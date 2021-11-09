Tuesday talking point: Changes on the way at Stamford Bridge

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

In spite of Saturday's profligate 1-1 draw against Burnley, if you had told Chelsea supporters at the start of the season that the club would be three points clear of the chasing pack heading into the November international break, they would have been delighted.

With both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner possibly back for the next game at Leicester, plus Christian Pulisic getting closer to full fitness and the recent form of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Thomas Tuchel will soon have a plethora of attacking talent at his disposal.

Of greater significance is the announcement that Chelsea's home game versus Liverpool on 2 January will see the first implementation of safe standing in England's top flight.

This is something that football supporters have been campaigning on for more than a decade, with Chelsea fan groups at the forefront. Additionally, this could increase stadium capacities for domestic games and provide a new category of cheaper match tickets eventually. Time will tell.

On the topic of Chelsea fans, the club is adding a supporter advisor, external to the board, something very much deserving of praise. Season ticket-holders and members are now voting on that person and the deadline to do so is this Friday.

And finally, a certain John Terry has just joined Twitter (John2606Terry - yes, it’s really him…)