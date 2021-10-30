Burnley v Brentford: Confirmed team news
Burnley make six changes following their EFL Cup loss to Tottenham.
Ben Mee, who made his return from Covid-19 in that game, is one of the five to keep his place.
Among the returnees are Maxwel Cornet, James Tarkowski and Chris Wood.
Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Gudmundsson , Brownhill, Westwood, Cornet, McNeil, Wood.
Subs: Hennessey, Cork, Barnes, Lennon, Rodriguez, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Vydra.
With David Raya out with a long-term injury, Brentford hand a Premier League debut to Spanish goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez.
The Bees make five changes from their Carabao Cup win over Stoke, with Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Christian Norgaard, Frank Onyeka and captain Pontus Jansson coming back in.
Brentford: Fernandez, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Jorgensen, Norgaard, Canos, Jensen, Onyeka, Forss, Toney.
Subs: Cox , Goode, Ghoddos , Mbeumo , Fosu, Janelt, Bidstrup, Roerslev, Stevens.