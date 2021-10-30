Burnley v Brentford: Confirmed team news

Burnley make six changes following their EFL Cup loss to Tottenham.

Ben Mee, who made his return from Covid-19 in that game, is one of the five to keep his place.

Among the returnees are Maxwel Cornet, James Tarkowski and Chris Wood.

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Gudmundsson , Brownhill, Westwood, Cornet, McNeil, Wood.

Subs: Hennessey, Cork, Barnes, Lennon, Rodriguez, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Vydra.