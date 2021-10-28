Tottenham v Man Utd: What does the form show?

After netting three goals in his first two Premier League appearances for Manchester United this season, Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t scored in any of his last four league matches, his worst run since November 2017 for Real Madrid (also four in a row). He hasn’t gone five in a row without a goal since a run of nine for United between November 2008 and January 2009.

Nuno Espirito Santo has lost four of his first nine Premier League matches as Spurs manager (five wins) – the only manager to lose more than four of his first 10 Premier League games in charge of Tottenham was Christian Gross in 1997-98, who lost five.