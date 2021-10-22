Lawro's predictions: Brighton v Man City

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Brighton have made an excellent start to the season, but this is their first game against one of the big boys and it is going to be hard for them.

Manchester City are playing well, and were excellent in their 5-1 Champions League win over Club Bruges in Belgium in midweek. Defensively, they give very little away.

Elena's prediction: City will be too strong. 0-3

Haydn's prediction: It's hard to say this as a United fan but City will win. Brighton will give them a game though. 1-3

Find out how Lawro, Elena and Haydn think the rest of this week's fixtures will go