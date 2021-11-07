Leeds v Leicester - confirmed team news

Just one change for Leeds United as Adam Forshaw comes in for Jamie Shackleton who is not named in the squad after being forced off in Leeds’ 2-1 win over Norwich last time out with a knock.

The Whites are still without usual starters Luke Ayling (knee), Robin Koch (pelvis) and Patrick Bamford (ankle) as they look for back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Llorente, Struijk, Cooper, Forshaw, Phillips, Dallas, Raphinha, James, Harrison, Rodrigo.

Subs: Klaesson (GK), Roberts, Bate, Hjelde, Cresswell, Drameh, Summerville, McKinstry, Klich.