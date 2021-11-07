Leeds v Leicester - confirmed team news
- Published
Just one change for Leeds United as Adam Forshaw comes in for Jamie Shackleton who is not named in the squad after being forced off in Leeds’ 2-1 win over Norwich last time out with a knock.
The Whites are still without usual starters Luke Ayling (knee), Robin Koch (pelvis) and Patrick Bamford (ankle) as they look for back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Llorente, Struijk, Cooper, Forshaw, Phillips, Dallas, Raphinha, James, Harrison, Rodrigo.
Subs: Klaesson (GK), Roberts, Bate, Hjelde, Cresswell, Drameh, Summerville, McKinstry, Klich.
And it's five changes for Leicester from the team that drew to Spartak Moscow in the Europa League on Thursday.
Out go Daniel Armartey, Ayoze Perez, Ryan Bertrand, Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho. In come Wilfred Ndidi, Ricardo Pereira, Ademola Lookman, Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy.
Leicester XI:Schmeichel, Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Castagne, Soumare, Ndidi, Tielemans, Lookman, Barnes, Vardy.
Subs: Ward (GK), Maddison, Iheanacho, Pérez, Amartey, Dewsbury-Hall, Vestergaard, Daka, Thomas.