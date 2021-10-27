Everton struggles 'did little to reduce Smith in eyes of fans'

Tom English, BBC Scotland

What's been telling in the tributes to Walter Smith is the affection in which he was held throughout British football.

His spell at Everton was a largely turbulent one, played out against a backdrop of money troubles, questionable governance at the top of the club, and a fanbase living in fear of the drop.

And yet those seasons of constant struggle have done little to reduce Smith in the eyes of the Goodison fans who knew what he was up against.

Some of the journalists on the beat in Liverpool, like their counterparts in Glasgow, have been practically in tears since the news broke. They remember a man who rose above a boardroom decision to sell Duncan Ferguson behind his back in his first season.

"I thought long and hard about leaving many times," Smith once said. "Day after day I reviewed my position and asked myself if there was any future for me."

They remember the mess the club was in and the lengths that Smith went to in order to wrestle it back up the table. They also remember his mischievous humour in the face of such tumult.

The strength of his team was poor across 143 Premier League games, but the strength of his character never lessened, not even after he got the sack.

