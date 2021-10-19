On this day: Norwich topple Bayern

Lovers of the 1990s, Brit Pop and most certainly Norwich City will look back warmly on the night the Canaries overcame Bayern Munich in Germany.

That landmark night was 28 years ago on Tuesday, 19 October.

Such was the magnitude of the victory, match-winner Jeremy Goss was asked to be photographed reading the pages dedicated to his superb volley on the night.

Norwich, of course, triumphed 2-1 in Germany and won through 3-2 on aggregate.

They lost in round three of what was then known as the Uefa Cup, going down 2-0 on aggregate to Inter Milan. A certain Dennis Bergkamp scored in both legs.