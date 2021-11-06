Chelsea v Burnley: Confirmed team news

Ross Barkley makes his first Premier League start for Chelsea since 2019-20.

He is one of four changes from their 1-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League.

Ben Chilwell, Reece James and N'Golo Kante come in as Hakim Ziyech, Marcos Alonso, Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek drop out.

Mason Mount is on the bench after recent wisdom teeth problems.

Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Chilwell, James, Kante, Jorginho, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz.Subs: Kepa, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Mount, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr.