Chelsea v Burnley: Confirmed team news
Ross Barkley makes his first Premier League start for Chelsea since 2019-20.
He is one of four changes from their 1-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League.
Ben Chilwell, Reece James and N'Golo Kante come in as Hakim Ziyech, Marcos Alonso, Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek drop out.
Mason Mount is on the bench after recent wisdom teeth problems.
Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Chilwell, James, Kante, Jorginho, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz.Subs: Kepa, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Mount, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr.
Burnley are unsurprisingly unchanged from their 3-1 win over Brentford, which was their first league victory of the season.
Maxwel Cornet has the chance to keep up his recent scoring form.
Burnley: Pope, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Lowton, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Cornet, Wood. Subs: Hennessey, Cork, Barnes, Roberts, Rodriguez, Collins, Pieters, Vydra, Long.