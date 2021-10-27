Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

It's five years this week since Manchester City last lost a Carabao Cup tie - a fourth-round defeat by Manchester United in 2016. Since then the Blues have won it four years in a row.

One thing throughout is that Pep Guardiola has always respected the competition. Yes, he's blooded some younger talent (Phil Foden, Cole Palmer), but largely the squads have been strong.

And that will be no different tonight. Against Wycombe he handed debuts to six first-team players but explained there were different circumstances around that game. Tonight, a couple of youngsters may feature, but it won't be half the team.

Under the lights at the London Stadium, it could be another special cup night. And, while you might not win anything just with kids, they will help.

Former Blues goalkeeper David James is part of our commentary team on BBC Radio Manchester from 19:00 BST tonight.