Liverpool 2-2 Brighton - Potter reaction

Brighton boss Graham Potter labelled his side's comeback at Liverpool as "superb" as the visitors fought from 2-0 behind to secure a crucial point.

Goals by Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard stunned the Reds after they had swept into a 2-0 lead.

"They've played with such courage and intensity, it was a fantastic game of football," said Potter.

"Both teams went at it, we were toe-to-toe. It's a point for us and a performance we can build on.

"It could have been 3-0 but instead it was 2-1. Those little things need to go your way, but I think our second goal was really well worked. You could tell the crowd was frustrated and that's a sign of how well we were playing.

"It's a fantastic game of football against a wonderful opponent. We're happy with a point, delighted with the performance.

"There's a nice belief in the team, a nice togetherness and resilience. They believe in each other. I'm really pleased because they put so much into that game today."