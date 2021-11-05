Foxes waste chance to take second spot

Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

With Legia Warsaw at home next, before a trip to Napoli on the final matchday, Leicester face the two sides above them in the group, so qualification remains in their hands.

However, they could - and probably should - have been in a far more commanding position after enjoying 76.9% of possession on Thursday, twice hitting the woodwork and missing a penalty.

Spartak Moscow's 51st-minute goal was their only effort on target and the Foxes had dominated before that.

The hosts weren't short of chances. Patson Daka pinched the ball off Kelechi Iheanacho's toe as he was shaping to shoot and of course Jamie Vardy saw his spot-kick saved.

When Iheanacho swivelled and hit the post, but only after blocking team-mate Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's goal-bound header, it pretty much summed up Leicester's night.