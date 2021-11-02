'Brilliant' Mwepu makes Garth's team of the week
Brighton came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw against unbeaten Liverpool and goalscorer Enock Mwepu was named in Garth Crooks' team of the week.
Enock Mwepu: What a performance by Mwepu. As for his goal, well it was quite brilliant. When Jason Mohammad asked me on Final Score if I think he meant it, I was flabbergasted. Mwepu had a look at Alisson and saw the sun was blinding the Liverpool goalkeeper before he went for it. It was sheer spontaneous brilliance. I must also mention Adam Lallana, who was excellent on his Anfield return, along with Leandro Trossard.