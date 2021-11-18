BBC Sport

Leicester v Chelsea: What does the form show?

Image caption,

*Leicester won 4-2 on penalties against Brighton following a 2-2 full-time result in the Carabao Cup fourth round , while Chelsea won 4-3 on penalties against Southampton following a 1-1 full-time result.

Published

  • Leicester City have lost 14 of their past 16 Premier League games against the league leaders (drawn two), with their last such victory coming in January 1998 – a 1-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford thanks to a Tony Cottee strike.

  • Leicester have kept just one clean sheet in their past 17 Premier League games, a 1-0 win over Wolves on the opening weekend. They last had a longer run without a shutout than their current run of 10 between October and December 2016 (11 games).

  • Chelsea have won their past three Premier League away games by an aggregate score of 7-0. They’ve not won four in a row on the road without conceding since December 2008 (a run of six under Felipe Scolari).