Moyes on reaching 1,000 games, West Ham's good start & injury concerns
West Ham boss David Moyes has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Europa League match at Genk - his 1,000 as a manager.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Moyes says he is "proud" to have reached 1,000 games as a manager, adding that it "shows you have a longevity and consistency in the game";
On his team's start to the season, he says "it’s as good as I’ve felt" after 10 matches of a season - "but it’s how we feel after 38 games that matters";
Moyes confirms that the Hammers have "a couple of knocks and niggles behind the scenes" and that one or two players may not be fit, but that none of the injuries are serious;
The West Ham boss says he will continue to rotate his side because it would be "wrong to keep playing the same players all the time" given their schedule;
On the challenge Genk will present, Moyes says: "There are an awful lot of good teams in the Europa League and I’d certainly put Genk in that bracket."