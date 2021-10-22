Frank on 1,000 games, Daka and Leicester

Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Sunday's home Premier League match against Leicester.

Here are the key lines from the Brentford manager:

Brentford will pay close attention to Leicester striker Patson Daka after his four-goal salvo in the Europa League on Wednesday;

The Bees will need to be at their "absolute best" to get something from the game against "a top side with a top manager" who he believes will be challenging for the top four again this season;

Winger Yoane Wissa will miss the fixture due to injury;

Steve Bruce deserves congratulations for reaching 1,000 games as a manager, despite his departure from Newcastle. "There is not one single manager passing that magic number that hasn't had a fantastic career".

Frank doubts he will reach 1,000 games. "If you asked me now I'd say 'never'. Let's see what the future brings. As another famous coach said: 'Football is the most important of all the other non-important things'. Football is important but there is so much more in life that is much more important."

