Reece James: Scored the first with his left foot and the second with his right and I can't tell which one James struck better. They were both hit with the same power and precision. This is the second consecutive week I have selected James and done so without the slightest hesitation. The lad is playing out of his skin. As for Chelsea, their best signing of the year wasn't even playing. No, I'm not talking about Romelu Lukaku, I'm talking about manager Thomas Tuchel. He has been brilliant.

Find out who else made it into Garth's team of the week