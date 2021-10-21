Spartak Moscow 3-4 Leicester: The pick of the stats
- Published
This was the first time Leicester have come from two or more goals down to win a European match, while it was the first time in any competition since September 2015 (3-2 v Aston Villa).
It was the first time Spartak Moscow have conceded at least four goals in a home match in a major European competition (excl. qualifiers) since April 2011 (5-2 v Porto).
After a run of three consecutive away clean sheets in February, Leicester have kept just one clean sheet in their last 14 away games in all competitions, a 2-0 win at Millwall in the League Cup.