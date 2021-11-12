Steven Gerrard will hope to finish mid-table as a minimum after becoming Aston Villa’s new manager and carries a reputation that will attract talent, says the club’s former striker Gary Thompson.

Gerrard has succeeded Dean Smith as the club’s manager and inherits a side sat 16th in the Premier League.

“Villa were 11th last season,” Thompson told BBC Radio 5 Live. “Smith was sacked because they thought we were in a decline. So Gerrard has to be looking at 11th at the very worst.

“He does look and sound like a serious man who wants to get the job done.

“He went to a club where the expectation at Rangers was unbelievable, so I imagine he will be able to cope with expectation. He is developing his trade, not an elite manager yet. We will have to go with the flow as it were. He will get massive backing from the fans. He is not a novice, he is learning his trade and developing.”

Thompson said the appointment of Gerrard is “bitter sweet” as the club parted with a boyhood fan in Smith.

But asked if Gerrard’s reputation will help attract players he added: “It goes without saying. As a player his career was fantastic. If you are going to go and work with someone, Smith or Gerrard, you’re probably going to go with Gerrard. If a player gets a call from him you are most likely to take that call and join.”