Steele set to make Premier League debut

Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele is set to make his Premier League debut against Aston Villa this weekend.

Steele has not appeared in the league since joining the Seagulls in June 2018 but is in line to replace Robert Sanchez, who is suspended after being sent off in the 1-1 draw against Newcastle.

Manager Graham Potter is confident that the 31-year-old, who has played in each of Albion’s three Carabao Cup ties this season, is ready for his first Premier League start.

"Jason trains really well every day supporting Rob, supporting the team – training is a really high level, he’s always done well for us so he’s ready to play," said Potter.

"The improvement he has made since the time I’ve been here has been incredible. As a player he’s been fantastic in terms of how he has stepped up his level.

"It’s nice when a player puts in the work that goes a lot of the time unseen."