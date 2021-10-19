Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool: Klopp reaction

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp speaking to BT Sport: "A tough game which we expected. We did surprisingly well at the beginning. Did we expect it to be that defensive? Probably not. It was not so easy. We scored two wonderful goals then played good football.

"It was 2-0 then obviously Atletico are not too bothered about having possession. The first goal we gave away then the second, it was nice play but the gaps we had there...That was not alright. At half time I think everyone in the stadium thought it was only going one way and we thought 'let's give it a proper try again,'

"We played a really solid second half in a tough game with intense football from both teams. We got the penalty, then there was a red card and obviously it was in our favour.

"They just won the balls and we didn't do the right stuff anymore. We chose the easy pass but we needed to play between the lines. The last line was pretty deep. Then they came with wing-backs and midfielders and we stayed there instead of accelerating. The game was too slow and that was what they wanted. That was why the momentum changed.

"I saw it and our penalty is a penalty. I think the other one is not a penalty but I didn't expect it. I think it's the right decision. The red card was for sure unlucky but it is a red card. A foot in the face. It can happen. It was a tough game. Honestly, how we win it, I couldn't care less! On a night like this, getting three points is really nice."

On Diego Simeone not shaking his hand: "We don't like that but yes the situation is clear. I want to shake his hand. His reaction for sure, like mine, was not so cool. The next time we see each other we will shake hands definitely. It's nothing. He was obviously angry, not with me but with the game. There is nothing else."