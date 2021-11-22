What next for United? Get involved
- Published
Following Manchester United's sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, we're asking for your thoughts on who you think should be the next manager.
Here are some of your views:
Tim Burton: Roberto Mancini. Class act who’d fit the bill perfectly at Old Trafford.
Mark: I would go for Marcelo Bielsa - he would get them super fit and plays the right style of football.
Shaun: Gareth Southgate would be an interesting option for the vacancy at Manchester United but it may be difficult to entice him from his current job.
