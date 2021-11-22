BBC Sport

What next for United? Get involved

Published

Following Manchester United's sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, we're asking for your thoughts on who you think should be the next manager.

Here are some of your views:

Tim Burton: Roberto Mancini. Class act who’d fit the bill perfectly at Old Trafford.

Mark: I would go for Marcelo Bielsa - he would get them super fit and plays the right style of football.

Shaun: Gareth Southgate would be an interesting option for the vacancy at Manchester United but it may be difficult to entice him from his current job.

Think you've got a better suggestion? Get in touch on #bbcfootball or text 81111.

Follow all the reaction to Solskjaer's exit on our live page