Manchester City 3-0 Everton: Benitez reaction

Everton boss Rafael Benitez speaking to BBC Match of the Day 2: "We were not a threat on the counter attack. When you make mistakes you pay for that.

"We changed a bit after the second goal, to change against [Manchester] City is not easy. It is a pity because the team was training well. It is difficult when you're not winning but I think we were close in a lot of games, it's about how the team is reacting.

"We know the players injured will be a problem. We have to go to January and try and win some games and we are convinced that in the second half of the season, with players coming back, we will be stronger."