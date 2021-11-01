'Conte would benefit Kane and Alli'

Italian football journalist Nima Tavallaey believes that if Antonio Conte does become Tottenham manager, players such as Harry Kane and Deli Alli will benefit.

"The level of concentration and the quality of training will increase, every single player will get that energy jolt thrust into them. Either they follow him and that would only do their careers at Spurs well, and Spurs well - or if they don't, he has no problem, whoever it is, to completely freeze them out. He doesn't care," Tavallaey told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"For someone like Harry Kane or Dele Alli, I think that this could actually be good for them because Conte is - despite popular belief - a very good man manager. He is very good at getting players on board on his project.

"I think Dele Alli is one that could really benefit from this, if he decides to put in the work and commitment that Antonio Conte asks of him."