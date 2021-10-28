From bending it like David Beckham to crashing them home like Cristiano Ronaldo and the magical delivery of Matt le Tissier, this list has it all. But which free-kicks rank among the best in the Premier League era?

That was the subject tackled by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards in the latest Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast.

Chelsea's Gianfranco Zola's whipped effort against Tottenham in 2003 ranks eighth on Richards' list and ninth on Shearer's.

The free-kick from the left edge of the area begged to be chucked into 'the mixer', but the Italian had other audacious plans and found the top right-hand corner instead.

Lineker: I interviewed him and he told me he used to watch Maradona and practice with Maradona when he was at Naples as a young lad. You've got half a chance [when you learn from him], haven't you? That free-kick in particular, he started a long way outside the goal. The whip was incredible on the left side.

Shearer: The first goal I scored for Newcastle was a free-kick against Wimbledon at St James' Park - a good one that was very similar to Zola's against Spurs. It was the left-hand side, about 23 or 24 yards out and I just curled it with a bit of power at the keeper's side when he thought I was going over the wall.

Who else made the cut?

And listen to how they reached their final list in Match of the Day: Top 10 on BBC Sounds