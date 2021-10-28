Potter on injuries, lack of goals & trip to Anfield
- Published
Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex
Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Brighton face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Seagulls boss:
Dan Burn won't be available for Brighton’s trip to Anfield. Potter said: "We don't know the full extent yet but it was his knee. It doesn't feel as bad this morning. We just need to wait for his scan results";
Adam Webster is getting closer to starting matches, while Shane Duffy and Yves Bissouma are fit to face Liverpool on Saturday;
The Brighton boss explains Taylor Richards was absent from Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Leicester because of discomfort in his lower back;
Speaking about his side’s lack of Premier League goals, Potter said: "Maybe goals wise - not so many recently, we can improve but the guys are working really hard. It's about keeping consistent but there's a real desire in the group";
He is looking forward to revisiting Anfield after winning there last season during lockdown, though he acknowledges it will be a different challenge with supporters in the stadium.