Wolves 2-1 Everton - Benitez reaction

"It is a pity because we didn't play in the first half," Everton boss Rafael Benitez told Sky Sports. "We had a lot of character and chances in the second half, it was maybe a little too late. That was the reaction we were expecting but it was just a shame we didn't do it in the first half.

"They were growing in confidence. We have to do what we did in the second half for 90 minutes. Obviously we didn't do it and that is where we have to improve.

"We saw the character in the second half to react after a bad first half.

"I think we are close but missing the players that can make a difference."