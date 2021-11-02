Tuesday talking point: The Computer is up and running

Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

In a sport where players are nicknamed El Matador, Der Kaiser and Il Fenomeno, being called The Computer might seem tame in comparison. That is until you experience first-hand why Enock Mwepu has earned that moniker, as Liverpool did at Anfield on Saturday.

Football fans in Mwepu’s native Zambia began calling him The Computer because of what an intelligent player he is. His biggest asset is his brain, which allows him to compute things before opponents can.

It might be a forward pass of the sort we saw at Cardiff City in the League Cup, when Mwepu sent Jakub Moder scampering clear from a full 60 yards away. It might be an unnoticed pocket of space to burst into, as he did so effectively when Manchester City visited the Amex before cleverly luring Ederson into bringing him down for the Brighton penalty.

Against Liverpool, it was an audacious effort from 30 yards which caught Alisson off his line and dipped perfectly out of the sun to leave the Liverpool goalkeeper grasping at thin air. It was a stunning goal and as any long-term Mwepu follower will tell you, 100% intentional.

Brighton have had to be patient with Mwepu. He struggled with the frenetic pace of the Premier League on his debut at Burnley on the opening day. Liverpool was his first start in the league since as Graham Potter has given him time to adapt to life in a new country and the unique demands of English football.

In the past week, Mwepu has claimed an assist against City, scored at home to Leicester and produced that spectacular strike to stun the Kop. The Computer is here and running on an operating system so good as to leave Bill Gates green with envy. The rest of the Premier League better watch out.