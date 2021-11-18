Hasenhuttl happy at Saints

Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says he cannot imagine having a better job, despite being linked with vacant managerial posts in recent weeks.

The 54-year-old was linked with roles now filled by Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard at Norwich City and Aston Villa respectively.

But Hasenhuttl says that he is very happy at Saints, pointing to a young and developing squad he believes will move the club in the right direction, even if it is getting harder every year to keep up with the biggest clubs.

He will take his side to Smith's Norwich on Saturday and says he is not surprised Smith took the role on, adding that if the 50-year-old feels he has the energy to go into the job just over a week after he was dismissed by Villa then good for him.

“It’s always difficult when the opponent changes manager and you don’t have the information that you have normally," said Hasenhuttl.

“We’re preparing for our game to be tactically as flexible as possible. We have been this in the past and I think this makes more sense than to concentrate on any shape or particular habits from the opponent because you don’t know what you get."