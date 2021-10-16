Aston Villa 2-3 Wolves - Smith reaction

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says he did not see his side's 3-2 defeat to Wolves coming after an extraordinary finish to a dramatic West Midlands derby.

Villa leading 2-0 before Wolves struck three times in the final 10 minutes to take the points.

"Three set-pieces have cost us three goals. You have to defend better when goals get put in the box in the last 10 minutes," said Smith.

"It's a painful defeat and it hurts.

"I never felt there was a momentum shift. There were a few second balls that we didn't pick up. We defended the box quite well in open play, but it was the set-pieces."