Former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor has been speaking about the frustrations Steve Bruce might have felt before his departure and the challenges the club will now face under its ambitious new owners.

The 35-year-old told BBC Radio 5 Live the club's "upstairs hierarchy" were the ones "controlling everything that was going on".

Taylor said: "There's previous managers that I've played under who didn't want to play certain players, they got told to play these players and that's how it was at the football club at the time. It has been difficult.

"It's not going to be an overnight fix, it's still going to be difficult for the next manager who comes in whether it'll be a Steven Gerrard or a Frank Lampard.

"But I do think that Newcastle fans will accept that in moving the club forward, get to January, can you bring four or five players in, do well this season and then really hit off next season?

"The biggest factor is how they are they going to bring the big names in with their families. How are they going to buy into it? Because I've played with players over the years who just want to go to London and go back to Europe. They didn't enjoy the city [of Newcastle], they've got to come and they've got to buy into it.

"These players expect the privacy, you aren't going to get the privacy, you're professional footballers in Newcastle, expect to interact with the fans."