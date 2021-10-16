Brentford 0-1 Chelsea: Frank reaction

Brentford boss Thomas Frank speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is difficult to believe we dominated Chelsea, particularly in the last 30 minutes. They are very lucky. That is crazy.

"Four months ago, they won the Champions League and we got promoted through the play-offs. They dominated without creating anything in the first hour. After we made changes and we created chances. We kept them to five shots, five shots, I'm talking about Chelsea. That is impressive. I can't ask for more; if we play this game 10 times, we win nine.

"He [Edouard Mendy] is a top goalkeeper, too good for us, and I said that to him. Well done to him. It is what it is, I'm very pleased."

"We are here to be assets to the Premier League and play exciting stuff and go toe to toe with the big teams."