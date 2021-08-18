Arsenal have resumed talks with Sheffield United over a deal for 23-year-old England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, after the Blades reportedly reduced their asking price from £35m to £24m. (The Athletic, subscription required)

And Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted Ramsdale does want to join the Gunners. (Mirror)

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have told Arsenal and Manchester United that England right-back Kieran Trippier, 30, is not for sale. (AS)

Martin Odegaard's permanent move from Real Madrid to Arsenal is getting closer amid reports the 22-year-old Norway midfielder did not train with Real's first team on Tuesday. (The Athletic, subscription required)

Arsenal, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and West Ham all made approaches for England striker Tammy Abraham, 23, in the week before he made his move to Roma from Chelsea. (90min)

