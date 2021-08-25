Brighton v Everton: Head-to-head stats
The home side has never lost in eight Premier League meetings between Brighton and Everton (six wins, two draws), with Brighton winning two and drawing two against the Toffees at the Amex Stadium.
Everton are winless in their last four away games against Brighton in all competitions (two draws, two losses) since a 2-1 win in April 1983.
Everton have conceded seven goals in their last two Premier League away games, as many as they had shipped in their previous 12 on the road in the competition.