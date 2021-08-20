The Yellow Army heads to the Etihad Stadium more in hope than expectation.

The last time the two sides met in Manchester it was the last day of the 2019-20 season and the Canaries bowed out of the Premier League with a 5-0 defeat.

But miracles do happen - earlier in that campaign Carrow Road was rocking as Norwich came out on top in the battle of the 'Citys' and it finished 3-2.

Pep Guardiola and Daniel Farke have spoken many times about their mutual respect for each other and can even be classed as bosom buddies these days.

Another new face is reported to be on his way to strengthen defensive options - a loan deal for Manchester United's Brandon Williams looks set to be finalised early next week.

Farke may be keen to rotate his line-up for the trip to the champions - could Pukki be rested? USA striker Josh Sargent staked his claim for a start with an energetic cameo in the defeat to Liverpool on the opening day.