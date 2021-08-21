Liverpool v Burnley: Confirmed team news
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes two changes from from last weekend's 3-0 win over Norwich. Jordan Henderson returns to captain the side, while Harvey Elliott is also handed a start.
Andrew Robertson, Curtis Jones and Thiago all return to the bench.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, van Dijk, Keita, Mane, Salah, Henderson, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Minamino, Robertson
Sean Dychealso makes two changes to his Burnley side after their opening day defeat to Brighton. Josh Brownhill and Ashley Barnes start in place of Jay Rodriguez, who drops to the bench, and Ashley Westwood, who misses out.
Burnley XI:Pope, Lowton, Taylor, Cork, Tarkowski, Mee, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Wood, Barnes, McNeil
Subs:Hennessey, Norris, Rodriguez, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Thomas, Richardson, Dodgson