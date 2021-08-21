Liverpool v Burnley: Confirmed team news

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes two changes from from last weekend's 3-0 win over Norwich. Jordan Henderson returns to captain the side, while Harvey Elliott is also handed a start.

Andrew Robertson, Curtis Jones and Thiago all return to the bench.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, van Dijk, Keita, Mane, Salah, Henderson, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Minamino, Robertson