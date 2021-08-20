Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Both of these sides lost their opening games and I wonder if Newcastle will stick with the more attacking approach that saw them ship four goals at home to West Ham.

Aston Villa did not do too much better, conceding three at Watford and leaving their comeback too late, but I am expecting more from them this time, especially at Villa Park.

I am mentioning the crowd being back a lot in these early weeks of the season and I think they will make a huge difference to the home form of some sides, including Villa.

The other thing with Villa's fans is that they will be looking forward to seeing how their new-look side is shaping up. On that side of things, I think we will see Villa improving as their new faces bed in.

Dan's prediction: Villa are still figuring out life after Jack Grealish and I actually fancy Newcastle here. I loved flair players like Anders Limpar and Andrei Kanchelskis at Everton, and with Allan Saint-Maximin Newcastle have got someone else I love to watch. On his day you just can't get the ball off him. 1-2

