What are the Covid-19 protocols for Spurs fans?

Premier League clubs are preparing for the return of capacity crowds for the first time since March 2020.

The easing of coronavirus restrictions will see stadiums have no social distancing measures in place in the stands, but there will be random Covid-19 status checks as fans enter grounds.

There remains uncertainty on whether 'vaccine passports' will be introduced from October 2021.

So what are the rules at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season?

- All supporters attending home games this season will need to provide proof of full Covid-19 vaccination or proof of a negative lateral flow test within 48 hours of kick-off.

- The Spurs code of conduct asks all supporters to download the NHS app to verify the vaccination or their Covid-19 status.

- The process was trialled in a pre-season friendly with Arsenal and will be in place for the 2021-22 Premier League season.

