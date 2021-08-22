Southampton 1-1 Man Utd: Solskjaer reaction

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tells BBC MOTD: "You feel you can get three points in a game like this on a day like this. The first couple of minutes we weathered the storm but then played some very goof football until they scored. We lost our heads and momentum and after we scored we have a good five minutes spell. The last 120 mins was a ding-dong, we were too careless.

"A couple of them were fouls when I played. Decisions go against you sometimes. You know what they are going to do, kick our players and there are quite a few fouls the referee has let go. If that is the way they want to go, we will get injuries. Hopefully we can find a middle way, it has gone from one extreme to the other.

"Sloppy by us and if you do that they are quick, David de Gea made a great save (from Adam Armstrong).

"Jadon Sancho did well when he came on but we lost our way in the last 20 minutes."