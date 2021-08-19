Everton boss Rafael Benitez is said to be interested in bringing Newcastle's Sean Longstaff to Goodison Park, with the Magpies placing a £10m price tag on the 23-year-old midfielder, whose contract St James' Park expires next summer. (Mail)

Meanwhile, the Toffees could land Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe for less than the £7m valuation placed on the American due to the German club's financial situation. Everton are one of several teams interested in the 20-year-old and a bid of £4m would still be viewed as good business. (Bild - in German)

