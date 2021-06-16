Manchester United have offered 36-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo £17m a year to return to the club from Juventus in a deal that could see France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, move the other way. However, Ronaldo's preferred option is a switch to Paris St-Germain. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mail), external

France winger Kingsley Coman, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, is unlikely to leave Bayern Munich because he will be part of new manager Julian Nagelsmann's plans and the German club would want £60m for the 25-year-old. (Goal), external

