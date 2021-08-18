Man City v Norwich: Head-to-head stats
Manchester City and Norwich meet for the 19th time in the Premier League on Saturday. Here's what the stats show:
Manchester City won their last three home Premier League games against Norwich City by an aggregate score of 14-1, winning 5-0 in the most recent league meeting at the Etihad in July 2020.
In all competitions, Norwich have won just two of their last 31 visits to City - seven draws, 22 losses - winning 2-1 in September 1997 and 3-2 in May 2013.
In the Premier League era, the winners of the previous season’s Championship title have won away from home against the reigning top-flight champions only once.