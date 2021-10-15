Nuno on South American players, Bruce & injuries
- Published
George Cummins, BBC Sport
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been speaking to the media as his side prepare to face Newcastle on Sunday.
Here are the key lines:
He is hopeful Giovanni Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, Davison Sanchez and Emerson Royal will all be available after travelling back to the UK from international duty in South America today;
He says he has "huge respect" for Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, who takes charge of his 1,000th game as a manager on Sunday;
He refused to discuss the change in ownership at Newcastle, stating: "I have enough things to think about, honestly";
Steven Bergwijn has resumed training but its not known if he will be in the squad on Sunday.
