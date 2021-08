Leeds United made a number of attempts to sign Celtic's Scottish left-back Matthew Anderson, 17, this summer, but saw bids for the teenager rejected. The club are still working on a deal to bring Anderson's Celtic team-mate, Norwegian defender Leo Hjelde, 17, to Elland Road. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Meanwhile, Sunderland are keen to sign versatile Leeds and Wales Under-21 defender Niall Huggins, 20. (Sunderland Echo)

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column