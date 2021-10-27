Holders Manchester City visit West Ham in the Carabao Cup fourth round at London Stadium on Wednesday (19:45 BST), but how did Pep Guardiola's side reach this stage of the competition?

European participation meant City did not play until the third round and they fell behind at home to League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

However, they were not losing for long as two goals from Riyad Mahrez and others from Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden, Ferran Torres and teenager Cole Palmer - his first for the club - sealed a 6-1 victory.

City have won the tournament eight times - a joint record with Liverpool - including in each of the past four seasons and six times in the last eight years.