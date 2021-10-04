Winless run continues but Rodgers remains hopeful

Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport

Brendan Rodgers might be trying to stay optimistic, but the reality is his Leicester side have just eight points from their opening seven Premier League games.

Only four teams have created fewer shots per game than Leicester, and they are 13th in the expected goals per game table.

In contrast, the Foxes spent more time in the Premier League's top four than any other team in the past two seasons (567 days), but missed out on a Champions League spot on the final day of both campaigns.

They opened the scoring against Crystal Palace against the run of play when Kelechi Iheanacho capitalised on a mistake from Joachim Andersen before slotting past Vicente Guaita on 31 minutes.

Jamie Vardy added a second six minutes later with a cool finish from Harvey Barnes' assist.

The 34-year-old is now the Premier League's leading goalscorer with six goals in seven games this season. Since turning 30, he has scored 90 goals in the competition.

But this is the first time since October 2003 that Leicester have failed to win a Premier League game in which they were leading by two or more goals at half-time as their winless run in the competition is extended to four matches.