Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Meetings between these two European heavyweights always produce drama and this match certainly lived up to expectations.

Liverpool’s impressive start had Milan penned back inside their defensive third from the first whistle and they were rewarded with an opener. It was guaranteed to be 2-0 when Mohamed Salah stepped up - but he produced a first penalty miss in almost four years.

Jurgen Klopp took a calculated gamble in resting Virgil van Dijk. When you rest the world’s best defender, he’s going to be missed - and so it proved as Milan turned the game on its head just before the break.

But the Reds have 'previous' for coming from behind against Milan and, once again, they came up with the goods.

It wouldn’t take a forensic examination of the 90 minutes to expose some defensive vulnerabilities. But it’s worth bearing in mind that not only was Van Dijk missing but Joe Gomez was starting his first match in a very long time time. Klopp will be pleased he got valuable game time.

With the group stages of the Champions League only just getting under way, how you achieve your victories doesn’t really matter. That you achieve those victories actually does.